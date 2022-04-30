Alontae Taylor drafted by New Orleans

The 2022 NFL draft is taking place April 28-30 in Paradise, Nevada.

Former University of Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor has been drafted. He was selected 49th overall in the second round by New Orleans.

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back appeared in 45 games for the Vols from 2018-21, totaling 162 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

He came to Tennessee from Coffee County Central High School in Manchester, Tennessee.

In the 2022 NFL scouting combine, Taylor was clocked at 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 34.5” and he recorded a 10’8” broad jump.

