Alontae Taylor caps stellar first half with a sack against Jordan Love

The New Orleans Saints secondary took a hit with starting cornerback Paulson Adebo being listed as inactive for Week 3’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but Alontae Taylor has more than answered the call with a fantastic first half.

From lockdown coverage to great tackling, Taylor has done it all. His efforts were capped with a sack on Jordan Love to take the Packers out of field goal range after they moved the ball down the field in a 10-play drive that ended with a punt. Taylor missed a sack earlier in the game as a blitzing slot corner.

So far, Taylor has two tackles and a crazy three passes defended in the first half against the Packers offense in Jordan Love’s Lambeau Field debut.

