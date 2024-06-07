Alonso tops wet Canadian GP practice, Verstappen out with car issue

British Formula 1 driver Lando Norris of Team McLaren in action during the Australian Grand Prix 2024 at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. Hasan Bratic/dpa

Fernando Alonso was fastest in the second practice for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Aston Martin driver clocked 1 minute 15.810 seconds on the wet track, finishing 0.463 second ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell.

Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll, racing on home soil, completed the top three.

Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, meanwhile, was only 18th due to a failure to his car's energy recovery system, which ruled him out of the session.

The Dutchman completed just four laps before going back to the garage with smoke coming out of his car. The issue will be a concern for Red Bull, especially after Verstappen missed the podium two weeks ago at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco winner Chales Leclerc was fourth, while his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz finished 13th and future Scuderia driver Lewis Hamilton was seventh.

Sergio Perez, who this week extended his contract with Red Bull for two more years, was 10th.

Lando Norris of McLaren was last after being fastest in the earlier practice, which was disrupted by rain.

The session started on time but the pit exit remained closed for some 20 minutes as motorsport ruling body FIA worked on clearing any standing water on the track after heavy rain and even hail in Montreal.

Final practice and qualifying are on Saturday ahead of Sunday's showdown. Verstappen tops the standings 31 points ahead of Leclerc.