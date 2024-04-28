Alonso suspended for Leverkusen's league game at Frankfurt

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso gestures on the touchline during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso received a fourth yellow card this season in the Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and is suspended for the next league game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Both Alonso and Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß received a yellow card after a heated discussion on the sidelines during the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw after champions Leverkusen scored yet another goal in stoppage time.

"I don't really understand the yellow card. It was passionate on the bench, but nothing remarkable happened. There were discussions with the referee and with the other bench, but all with respect. But I have to accept it and watch the next game from the stands," Alonso said.

This is the first time Alonso is suspended in his short coaching career, but he joked: "To be honest, I was once suspended at Real Sociedad's second team."

Before next weekend's game against Frankfurt, Alonso and Leverkusen will travel to Italy to face Roma in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday.