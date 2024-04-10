Alonso not thinking of league title ahead of Europa League quarters

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso speaks during a press conference ahead of Saturday's German Bundesliga soccer match against 1. FC Union Berlin. Alonso stressed his team is focused on the Europa League quarter-finals match against West Ham on 11 April as the club is on the verge of claiming their first-ever Bundesliga title. Marius Becker/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso stressed his team is focused on the Europa League quarter-finals match against West Ham on Thursday as the club is on the verge of claiming their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in all their 41 season matches and a record-equalling 28 in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, will be crowned champions if they beat Werder Bremen on Sunday.

But they could even take the title the previous day if Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart lose their matches against Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

"To be honest, we haven't spoken about Friday, Saturday or Sunday. It's all about tomorrow and West Ham in the Europa League. After that, we have plenty of time for the Bundesliga," Alonso said in a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the first leg of the tie.

"We're in the quarter-finals. It's a great chance to advance in this tournament. That's a big goal for us," he said.

Last season, Leverkusen reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, but lost to Roma.

"We still have the memory of the semi-final in Rome. We want to achieve that again. It's the first step, but it's an important step tomorrow. We're ready," he said.

Forward Victor Boniface, who made his long-awaited return from injury on Saturday against Union Berlin, will be available and could start the home game against West Ham.