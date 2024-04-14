Alonso: Leverkusen taking Bayern's crown is 'healthy' for Bundesliga

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates winning the German championship following the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen at BayArena. David Inderlied/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso believes his side's maiden Bundeslige title is a good thing for German football after Bayern Munich's run of 11 straight championships came to an end.

"I am happy for everyone," the Spaniard, in his first major coaching role, told DAZN after Sunday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen which clinched the title with five games to spare and his side still unbeaten after 29 league games.

"Perhaps it is healthy for the Bundesliga and German football for other teams to win. We have to enjoy it. It is a super moment. Now it is time to celebrate. Today we have deserved it."

Leverkusen can also seal a treble with a Europa League quarter-final second leg at West Ham United on Thursday and a German Cup final against second tier Kaiserslautern on May 25.

But Alonso wants his team to party first.

"We can focus on (West Ham) soon but not tonight. Next week is something else. The players are a top, top team, they are top, top lads," he said.

"For this season, we still have big goals. It is a very good spot for me to be. This feeling is unbelievable."

Alonso, who was soaked with beer amid a massive pitch invasion, has turned down the chance of taking over former clubs Liverpool and Bayern to stay at Leverkusen and he remarked: "It was the right decision."