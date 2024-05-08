Alonso: Bundesliga's Europe success makes Leverkusen look even better

Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympic stadium. Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says the success of German clubs in European competitions has further enhanced his club's remarkable season.

Leverkusen won the Bundesliga for the first time this season and are on for a treble, with their Europa League semi-final second leg at home to Roma taking place on Thursday and a German Cup final against Kaiserslautern set for May 25.

Borussia Dortmund are already through to the Champions League final on June 1 and Bayern Munich may join them.

"The high level of the Bundesliga shows that what we have achieved this season has not been easy," said the Spaniard, whose side are unbeaten this season in a joint-European record 48 games.

Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on aggregate to progress to the Wembley showpiece.

"That's very positive for the Bundesliga. I congratulate Dortmund and of course Terzic," added Alonso.

When asked whether the Premier League is still the best league in the world, former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder Alonso said with a laugh: "You can say a lot of things. But the results are a fact. You can't discuss them."

The English league is only represented in European semi-finals this season by Aston Villa in the Conference League.

Leverkusen lead 2-0 from the first leg in Rome and look big favourites to progress to the Dublin final on May 22 from Thursday's home leg.

The Werkself will be able to call on key players Florian Wirtz and Alejandro Grimaldo after the Germany and Spain internationals were rested for Sunday's 5-1 Bundesliga win in Frankfurt due to minor injuries.

"Everyone is fit," added Alonso, who has rotated a lot in recent games with a treble on the line and tiredness threatening to kick in after a long season.