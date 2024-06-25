Alongside Branthwaite: United among ‘admirers’ of experienced frontman with 54 PL goals

Manchester United are believed to be among a host of ‘admirers’ (Mail Sport) mulling over a potential move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It comes amid INEOS’ widely-covered search for a striker as they look to recruit a prolific frontman who can ease the goalscoring burden heaped on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund.

While it’s thought that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. would prefer to sign players mostly below the age of 24, they may relax such a stance when identifying a position that’s in dire need of experience and depth – the centre-forward department being a prime example of this.

Read more: Everton express interest in United’s defensive duo

Hojlund, 21, is now the only recognised out-and-out striker in the first-team following Anthony Martial’s exit last month – not that he was of much use over the past two seasons, anyway.

As such, the Reds are considering a swoop for Calvert-Lewin, who is also attracting interest from AC Milan and Newcastle United. The latter of the trio have already held talks over a potential £35 million deal.

The Old Trafford faithful will be well aware that United and the Toffees have already been locked in negotiations over centre-half target Jarrad Branthwaite, although it remains to be seen if his Goodison Park exit will come to fruition across the window.

Reds’ interest in DCL is years too late

Nevertheless, the links with Calvert-Lewin may raise the eyebrows of supporters. Initially due to his lacklustre goalscoring form, but primarily because his injury record leaves a lot to be desired.

Courtesy of Transfermarkt

Having just seen the back of one injury-plagued forward in the form of Martial, why would you willingly take another on board while forking out over £30m for him?