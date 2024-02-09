Along with QB C.J. Stroud, which Ohio State football players have won major NFL awards?

C.J. Stroud is not the first former Ohio State football player to win a major NFL award.

After his first season in the NFL, Stroud was named the 2023 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night after leading the Houston Texans to an AFC South title, throwing 23 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season.

Ohio State players have been named as recipients for five of the NFL's six major awards. No Ohio State player has been named NFL Most Valuable Player.

Seven former Ohio State players have been named Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year, six of which have come since 2016.

Here are the former Ohio State football players who have earned NFL's top awards from the AP.

Offensive Player of the Year

2019: New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

Defensive Player of the Year

1978: Denver Broncos LB Randy Gradishar

2022: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Offensive Rookie of the Year

1996: Houston Oilers RB Eddie George

2022: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

2023: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Defensive Rookie of the Year

2016: San Diego Chargers DE Joey Bosa

2017: New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

2019: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

2020: Washington Football Team DE Chase Young

Comeback Player of the Year

2021: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

