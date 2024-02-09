Advertisement

Along with QB C.J. Stroud, which Ohio State football players have won major NFL awards?

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read

C.J. Stroud is not the first former Ohio State football player to win a major NFL award.

After his first season in the NFL, Stroud was named the 2023 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night after leading the Houston Texans to an AFC South title, throwing 23 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State players have been named as recipients for five of the NFL's six major awards. No Ohio State player has been named NFL Most Valuable Player.

Seven former Ohio State players have been named Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year, six of which have come since 2016.

Here are the former Ohio State football players who have earned NFL's top awards from the AP.

Offensive Player of the Year

  • 2019: New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

Defensive Player of the Year

  • 1978: Denver Broncos LB Randy Gradishar

  • 2022: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

Offensive Rookie of the Year

  • 1996: Houston Oilers RB Eddie George

  • 2022: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

  • 2023: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • 2016: San Diego Chargers DE Joey Bosa

  • 2017: New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

  • 2019: San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

  • 2020: Washington Football Team DE Chase Young

Comeback Player of the Year

  • 2021: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

 cgay@dispatch.com 

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Which Ohio State football players have won major NFL awards?