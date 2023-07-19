Along with QB Alex McGough, Packers also worked out WR Malik Flowers, 2 others

In addition to quarterback Alex McGough, who is expected to officially sign with the team on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers worked out three other players, including receiver Malik Flowers.

The full list, via Aaron Wilson:

QB Alex McGough

WR Malik Flowers

WR Justin Marshall

DB Christian Morgan

McGough, the USFL’s MVP in 2023, is expected to compete for a backup job behind Jordan Love at quarterback.

No other signings from the tryout were expected.

Flowers, an undrafted free agent from Montana, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints. A three-time FCS All-American, Flowers set the NCAA record with seven kickoff return touchdowns. The Saints releaased him in June.

Marshall, an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo, caught 58 passes for 719 yards and eight scores during his final collegiate season. He spent time with the Atlanta Falcons.

Morgan, an undrafted free agent out of Baylor, played 56 games at the school over five seasons. It was initially announced that he signed with the Packers following the draft in May but the deal never finalized.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire