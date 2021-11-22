Follow along as MSU head coach Mel Tucker holds his weekly news conference

It’s “Rivalry Week” across the college football map and a week after the Michigan State Spartans were dismissed rudely by the Ohio State Buckeyes, they face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

HEISMAN HIT: Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III's Heisman Trophy hunt takes a big hit

COMPETITIVE PAY: Why does Michigan State want to extend Mel Tucker? To close the talent gap with Ohio State

Even if chances of playing in the Big Ten title game are gone, a win to end the season gives the Spartans their first 10-win season since 2017. With 10 wins in the Big Ten Conference, it could be good enough to reach a New Year’s Six bowl possibly.

Before the Spartans and Nittany Lions lock horns for the Land Grant Trophy, the head Spartan, MSU head coach Mel Tucker will speak with the media on Monday afternoon.

Follow along as Tucker speaks with the media in the lead up to Saturday’s season finale in East Lansing.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the feed? Refresh the page or try this.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSU head coach Mel Tucker addresses the media to begin Penn State week