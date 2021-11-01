Mel Tucker's Michigan State news conference: 'I have zero tolerance for entitlement'

The Michigan State football program is riding a high after their 37-33 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. Now, the Spartans are poised to enter the first College Football Playoff poll of the season Tuesday in the top 10, and possibly ranked in the all-important top four.

Now it's time to hear from Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during his weekly news conference Monday at 12:30 p.m.

THE BIG QUESTION: Michigan State might miss Jalen Nailor against Purdue, whose defense has shined

MITCH ALBOM: Kenneth Walker III, new to Michigan-MSU rivalry, put stamp on it in epic fashion

This Saturday, the Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) face the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2) have been alternating wins and losses in their past six games. The highlight of the season is a win at-then second-ranked Iowa in mid-October. Last week, Purdue traveled to Nebraska and picked up a 28-23 win over the Cornhuskers.

Tucker is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. You can follow along by watching the feed below.

BIG TEN WINNERS/LOSERS: Kenneth Walker III is a superstar, but Michigan State unsung hero torments Wolverines again

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the feed? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mel Tucker's MSU news conference: 'Zero tolerance for entitlement''