Follow along with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's weekly news conference

Saturday's 37-33 loss to the Spartans wasn't pleasant, but it also wasn't the end of the season for Michigan football.

The 10th-ranked Wolverines are at home this week with a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers under the lights at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, with a 7:30 p.m. start time on Fox.

U-M coach Jim Harbaugh will have his weekly news conference Monday at noon.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh with tight end Erick All before playing the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

MICHAEL COHEN: Michigan got punched in the mouth. Now we'll see how culture change holds up

RAINER SABIN: Latest loss to MSU further stains Jim Harbaugh's legacy

U-M GRADES: Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff unprepared for Spartans

This was supposed to be the season the Hoosiers ascended into the upper echelon of the Big Ten, but injuries to quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle (and a tough opening schedule in conference play) have left Indiana and coach Tom Allen down to one healthy scholarship QB: 18-year-old Donaven McCulley. The Wolverines will be motivated to avenge last season's 38-21 loss to the Hoosiers, their first setback in the rivalry since 1987. Indiana hasn't beaten Michigan in back-to-back years since 1958-59, however.

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX: Need a costume? Try an MSU Heisman finalist, or just go Bo

Follow along for live updates as Harbaugh talks to open Indiana week.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Follow Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's news conference