Follow along as New Mexico State faces Fresno State in Isleta New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico State faces Fresno State in today's Isleta New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

The Aggies are 10-4 and Fresno State is 8-4. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. on ESPN.

New Mexico State competes in Conference USA and Fresno State plays in the Mountain West. This is the first time New Mexico State will play in the New Mexico Bowl and Fresno State is 1-2 in the game, including a 31-24 win vs. UTEP in 2021.

New Mexico State is seeking its second straight bowl win after defeating Bowling Green in last year's Quick Lane Bowl in Michigan.

NMSU quarterback Eli Stowers runs the ball during the NMSU homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Live updates from the New Mexico Bowl

