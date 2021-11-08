Follow along as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell holds his weekly news conference

The Detroit Lions are back in action after a week off and they continue their quest of getting their first victory of the season.

If Dan Campbell wants to notch win number one in his run as Lions head coach, he’ll need to do it against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Fox. The Steelers will be fresh off a Monday Night Football appearance vs. the Chicago Bears.

Despite their struggles in the 2021 NFL season, the Steelers remain one of the leading contenders in the AFC North and in the large group of AFC squads who will be battling it out for a playoff spot.

Before the Steelers can think about playoff spots, they must face the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell will be speaking with the media at 2:45 p.m.

Follow along and see what he says as the Lions prep for the second half of the season.

