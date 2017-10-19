Along comes Clayton Kershaw with a shot to finish the Cubs

CHICAGO – Along comes Clayton Kershaw.

Along comes that start.

Along comes the reason he works the way he does, and cares the way he does, and fights everything including, sometimes, himself. All of it, every day, maybe for as long as he can remember, for a win, for a win Thursday night, for the World Series.

Last seen Wednesday night, he was standing in a hallway at the bottom of a stairwell that leads to the visitors’ clubhouse. The ceilings are low, the lighting is dimly yellow, the walls are narrow. Some 20 minutes after the Los Angeles Dodgers had lost Game 4 of the National League Championship Series 3-2 Wednesday night, in essence passing the ball to him, he cast a soft countenance. He held his baby boy, Charley, in his arms. Charley’s hair was mussed and his eyes were a bit wobbly.

“Sleep,” Kershaw said with a smile at his son. “Needs some sleeeep.”

With that he turned, and Charley lay his head on his father’s shoulder. Tomorrow would be some kind of day. Wrigley Field will be full. For two days the wind had blown over the top of the stadium, through the gaps in the old place, across the bleachers and out toward where the baseballs sometimes land, where games sometimes change. Seasons, even.

He is 29 years old. Depending on how one parses these things, he’s the pitcher of this generation. He pitches for the franchise that has for long enough been short – sometimes just short – of something great. Occasionally, it’s been him. He is fond of reminding folks how difficult the game can be, and is wary of those who can’t fathom the time and place element of a few imperfect pitches when the air gets thick. He is humble enough to understand he’s not above it, that he can’t be and neither can anyone else, though proud and stubborn enough to try to be. See, when his team has required it, he’s pitched with short rest and even almost no rest. He’s pitched past his limit in order to cover for frailties in bullpens, and there’s been plenty of those over the years. He spends all those danged afternoons alone in outfields all over the country because then, when he walks off a mound, whether it’s been perfect or not, he will know he’s earned it. He will promise the work and live with the result, whatever the result, because he’d given so much of himself for it.