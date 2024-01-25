Alone at the top: Collen Gurley becomes Mount Union men's basketball career scoring leader

Mount Union's Collen Gurley reacts after making a basket against Marietta, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

BEREA — Mount Union men's basketball player Collen Gurley now stands above the rest.

Gurley became the Purple Raiders' career scoring leader in Wednesday's 100-68 win at Baldwin Wallace. The Hoban High School graduate hit a 3-pointer with 1:29 remaining in the first half to break the record of 1,719 points held by Aaron Shipp since 1998.

The win kept Mount Union (15-3, 8-3) in sole possession of second place in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The 18th-ranked Purple Raiders, who were coming off their second loss of the season to Wilmington, trail first-place John Carroll by three games.

Christian Parker had a double-double of 32 points and 11 rebounds for Mount Union. Gurley finished with 15 points.

Nick Timberlake scored 12 points to lead Baldwin Wallace (5-13, 2-9).

