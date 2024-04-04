Alona Cooper and Avery Ellis named to OGBCA All-State squads

Apr. 4—When the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association released its list of postseason honors, two local players and a pair of local coaches received high recognition.

Byng senior Alona Cooper and Vanoss senior Avery Ellis were named OGBCA All-Staters, Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt was selected as the OGBCA East Coach of the Year and Allen's Kevin Slabaugh was pegged as the OBGCA East Assistant Coach of the Year.

Cooper will play for the Middle East All-State team and Ellis is part of the Small East squad.

The All-State games are scheduled for June 1 at Mustang High School. Small schools will play at 1 p.m., large schools will follow at 2:30 p.m. and middle schools will compete at 4 p.m.

ALONA COOPER

Byng High School

Cooper helped Byng win 17 games during her senior season. She averaged 18.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. Cooper was also recently selected as the Lake Country Conference Most Valuable Player.

One of the highlights of her season was when she exploded for 42 points to help the Lady Pirates knock off Hartshorne 69-50 at the 2023 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.

"Alona making the OGBCA All-State team is a tremendous accomplishment and one that is well deserved for her," Byng head coach Luke Clark told The Ada News. "This honor is a direct reflection of the time Alona has put into refining her skills in the gym when no one is in the stands and how that shows when game time comes. I am so proud of her and know that she takes it extremely seriously to be a part of the long line of success in women's basketball that has come before her at Byng."

AVERY ELLIS

Vanoss High School

Ellis was the ringleader for a Vanoss team that earned a trip to the Class 2A State Tournament. The Lady Wolves finished the season at 28-5. Ellis averaged 17.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

"Avery is very deserving of this honor. I think she is one of the best small-school players in the entire state," Vanoss girls head coach Jonathon Hurt said. "She has proved that with her play in the last few years and again helped lead us back to the state tournament. Avery is a very talented kid that any coach would love to have. She's a great player and an even better kid."

JONATHON HURT

Vanoss High School

Hurt was named the East Coach of the Year after being first selected as the East Central Region Small School Coach of the Year by the OGBCA. Hurt guided his Lady Wolves to the state tournament this year for the seventh consecutive time.

"I am very humbled to receive this honor. It means so much to me because you are chosen by your peers, which means they respect the job you do," Hurt said. "It isn't very often awards like this come around. This is a reflection of my players and the help around me. I have the best assistants and extremely coachable kids."

KEVIN SLABAUGH

Allen High School

Kevin Slabaugh of Allen was named the OGBCA East Assistant Coach of the Year. Slabaugh helped lead the Lady Mustangs to the state tournament for the third time in school history and the first time since 2003.

Allen finished the season with a 24-4 record.

------o------

2024 OGBCA All-State Teams

SMALL WEST

Chrissa Gomez, Geronimo; Kenly Gore, Seiling; Addison Hartman, Merritt; Karlee Harviston, Dover; Katelyn Harviston, Dover; Teroyna Jones, Riverside; Braci Nyberg, Seiling; Karliey Parker, Riverside; Rylea Pruitt, Sentinel; Avery Rempel, Navajo; KK Smith, Empire; Abby Swart, Lomega; Leila Washington, Garber; Aryahna Whetstone, Seiling; Ellie Willard, Lookeba-Sickles

Coaches: Bo Thomason, Chattanooga; Jaicee Powers, Empire

SMALL EAST

Karsen Griggs, Dale; Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg; Karsyn Nye, Howe; Heaven Smith, Tulsa KIPP; Ava Scott, Oktaha; Alanna Williams, Hartshorne; AVERY ELLIS, Vanoss; Gracee Radford, Dale; Cady Mae Ammons, Red Oak; Kadey McKay, Caddo; Hailey Mack, Varnum; Timber Carter, Wewoka; Madison Carter, Wright City; Harlie Chesser, Warner; Emileigh Palmer, Sasakwa; Trinity Garnatz, Broken Arrow Summit Christian

Coaches: Bobby Shinn, Afton; Jon M. Hadley, Varnum

MIDDLE WEST

Zya Vann, Bethany; Allie Rehl, Tuttle; Peyton Walker, Kingfisher; Sofi Woodson, Jones; Kennedy Hight, Perry; Jacey Hammon, Plainview; Kasia Hansen, Jones; Avery Marchino, Bethany; Samantha Teague, Tuttle; Addy Matthews, Kingfisher; Serenity Golightly, Chickasha

Coaches: Brian Kader, Lindsay; Carson Mathews, Perry

MIDDLE EAST

Hannah Coons, Kiefer; Mary Carden, Idabel; Snowda Watie, Stilwell; Annaston Brown, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Isabella Pehrson, Mannford; Kennedi Wight, Muldrow; Emily Bellettini, Kingston; Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner; Addison Mootry, Inola; Miller Weast, Inola; ALONA COOPER, Byng; Gracy Shieldnight, Wagoner; Montay Davis, Tulsa Central

Coaches: Brad Crace, Sperry; John Coons, Kiefer

LARGE WEST

Allison Heathcock, Edmond North; Pauline Black-Harmon, El Reno; De'Yanna Douglas, Midwest City; Gabby Tilley, Yukon; Parker Simonsen, Mustang; Kate Melton, Edmond North; Jerney Bennett, Edmond Santa Fe; Tazhia Watson, Guymon; Nazhoni Sleeper, El Reno; Addy Johnson, Edmond Memorial

Coaches: Roy Wyckoff, Yukon; Hope Heinen, Deer Creek

LARGE EAST

Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah; Sakauri Wilson, Sand Springs; Makenna Yokley, Owasso; Jadyn Buttery, Tahlequah; Nellie Simmons, Tulsa Will Rogers; Taiona Morris, Sand Springs; Taylor Bilby, Sapulpa; Alex McGarrah, Owasso

Coaches: Will Robinson, Durant; Kendall Woodward, Owasso