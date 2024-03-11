Alohi Gilman agrees to new deal with Chargers

The Chargers may be parting ways with some veterans this offseason, but safety Alohi Gilman won't be one of them.

Gilman's agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has agreed to a new deal with the AFC West team. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that it is a two-year, $11 million contract.

Gilman, who was a 2020 sixth-round pick, started nine games in his first three seasons before becoming a regular on the first team in 2023. He had 73 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The Chargers also swapped running backs on Monday by agreeing to a deal with Gus Edwards while Austin Ekeler agreed to sign with the Commanders. They still need to get under the cap and there's been speculation about the possible departures of players like wide receiver Keenan Allen, edge rusher Joey Bosa, edge rusher Khalil Mack, and wide receiver Mike Williams as they try to accomplish that.