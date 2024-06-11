'Almost impossible' - Barcelona NOT able to sign Liverpool forward this summer

It will be 'almost impossible' for Barcelona to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz this summer due to their financial difficulties, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Diaz was one of Liverpool's stronger performers in the final third last season, especially following the turn of the year, and finished the campaign with 13 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The 27-year-old helped the Reds secure Champions League qualification, while he was also essential to Liverpool's success in the Carabao Cup during Jurgen Klopp's final campaign.

Luis Diaz, Liverpool

'Almost impossible' - Barcelona NOT able to sign Liverpool forward this summer

Virgil Van Dijk

However, despite a promising end to the season, Diaz has been touted with an Anfield exit in the summer transfer window, with Barcelona the club most keen on the winger's signature.

They are not the only side to have shown interest in the attacker, with Paris Saint-Germain having also been linked previously.

LIVERPOOL NOT INTERESTED IN LUIS DIAZ SALE

According to transfer journalist Romano, Barcelona are huge admirers of Diaz but they face significant obstacles in their pursuit of him this summer.

"For Luis Diaz, it's true that Barcelona really like the player, but they are also very realistic," said Romano. "At the moment, it's almost impossible for Barca to make it happen unless their situation with Financial Fair Play changes in a super positive way in the next weeks.

"At the moment, it's something that can't happen. The appreciation is there and I also believe it's normal to appreciate a fantastic player like Luis Diaz, but in terms of negotiations it's not something concrete, it's not even something that we can mention as a concrete possibility."

Luis Diaz of Liverpool

Luis Diaz of Liverpool

Their own financial struggles are one barrier to a transfer, but another is Liverpool's unwillingness to let Diaz go ahead of the new season.

"For Liverpool, he's still an important player, so Liverpool are not planning to change with Luis Diaz. The only way would be a crazy, big proposal, but at the moment, again, it's all quiet around Luis Diaz," added Romano.

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a new wide forward this summer, with the likes of Pedro Neto, Federico Chiesa and Johan Bakayoko all mentioned. However, whether they continue to pursue a new attacker with Diaz and Mohamed Salah still at the club remains to be seen.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

