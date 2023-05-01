Almost half of Stanley Cup bets were on Bruins, and their loss means a new favorite

The sportsbooks had a clear favorite team in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year: Anyone but the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins had a great regular season and bettors kept taking them to win it all. Of all the money bet on the Stanley Cup winner at BetMGM, 47.4% was on the Bruins. That included a $100,000 bet on the Bruins to win it all.

That meant a lot of tickets that were torn up on Sunday night. The Bruins, who were up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers, lost in overtime of Game 7. They gave up a tying goal with a minute to go in the third period and lost early in overtime. It was shocking, especially to bettors who thought they'd at least have some action deep into May.

Bruins had 47.4% of the handle to win the Stanley Cup 😬 pic.twitter.com/tmcWJEqmIM — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) May 1, 2023

The Bruins' dominance loomed over the Stanley Cup playoffs as the postseason started. Now that they're out, the race seems wide open.

Patrice Bergeron (37) of the Boston Bruins hugs Brad Marchand (63) before exiting the ice after Florida Panthers defeat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime of Game 7. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Who is the new Stanley Cup favorite?

The Bruins weren't the only brand name to be ousted in the first round. The Colorado Avalanche, who won last year's Stanley Cup, lost in Game 7 to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the two Stanley Cups before Colorado, were knocked out by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Among the teams still remaining in the playoffs, the one that most recently won the Stanley Cup is the Carolina Hurricanes. They did it back in 2006.

The new favorite hasn't won since 1967. It's the hard luck Maple Leafs, who are +375 to win it all. Here are the updated Stanley Cup odds (the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers have a Game 7 to settle their first-round series on Monday night):

Toronto Maple Leafs +375

Edmonton Oilers +400

Dallas Stars +500

Vegas Golden Knights +600

Carolina Hurricanes +700

Carolina Panthers +1000

New Jersey Devils +1100

New York Rangers +1200

Seattle Kraken +1400

The Maple Leafs and Oilers being at the top of the board is notable. A Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1993. Canada has two good shots at breaking that streak this season.

But, as the the Bruins can tell you, being the favorite doesn't mean a lot. The Maple Leafs are favored but after a few notable upsets in round one, the Stanley Cup is up for grabs.