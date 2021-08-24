'It's almost like family'

Aug. 24—The Scarborough Crit Series concluded Sunday with it final race of the summer.

The series of four races has been a staple for road racers for over 20 years.

The series was canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19, but racing was back on during July and August for 2021.

"Its almost like family," John Grenier of Lewiston said about cyclists that show up to races on a regular basis.

"I have been racing some of these guys for 30 years," the 62-year-old cyclist said.

Each race consists of multiple laps around a 1.3 mile oval in a Scarborough industrial park. The course is flat without sharp turns that some crit races are known for.

"It's a fantastic race for beginners to get their feet wet on," Grenier said.

Sunday's event featured 74 competitors over four separate races.

Cyclists ranged from 16-year-old Ben Condit of Auburn, who was racing his first road race, to Taryn Morin of Topsham.

Morin's goal was to take the women's series trophy following the fourth and final race. He had bad luck during the third race. She got a flat tire on the 15th and final lap. She finished strong Sunday, but the points for second place were not enough to overcome the flat from the week before.

Racers averaged 25 mph during the Cat 4/5 race to about 27.5 mph during the Pro 1/2/3 race. Strategy is key as competitors battle for position on the final lap before a sprint to the finish.

Grenier said he needed to be more patient during Sunday's Masters 40-and-older race. He said he should have saved more of his energy by drafting behind the racer in front of him for a few moments longer before pulling around and sprinting to the finish.

That did not happen and Grenier placed sixth. "I'm racing the Masters 40 plus to win," he said.

Win or lose, Grenier said, "It's so nice to be back racing after last year. I had not seen these guys for one to one and a half years. It's so nice to see these guys again."