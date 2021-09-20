Almost everyone is picking Packers to beat Lions in Week 2

Look away if you’re superstitious about consensus picks.

Almost everyone is picking the Green Bay Packers to beat the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Pickwatch tracks predictions from analysts all over NFL media. Of the over 200 total picks charted, over 99 percent are taking the Packers. The two taking the Lions currently are Sam Acho of ESPN and something called Clucko the Chicken.

Only two other teams were at 99 or 100 percent of picks in Week 2, and both – the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – won on Sunday.

All four staff members at Packers Wire took the Packers to win, although that was also the case in Week 1. And roughly 92 percent of pickers at Pickwatch thought the Packers would beat the Saints. The NFL is nothing if not unpredictable.

The Packers have won four straight games against the Lions since hiring Matt LaFleur in 2019. Last season, the Packers beat the Lions 42-21 at Lambeau Field.

Note: Clucko the Chicken is 6-9 picking games in Week 2 and 12-19 overall so far in 2021.

