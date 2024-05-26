After almost a decade away, Go Ahead Eagles qualify for European football in dramatic fashion

After a dramatic extra-time win in Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles have qualified for European football. The side from Deventer will have a chance of making the group stages of the Europe Conference League this summer. The side return to European football after almost a decade, having qualified for the Europa League qualification rounds for the 2015/2016 season. The ultimately lost out over two legs to Hungarian side Ferencváros. They will hope to fare better this time around.

Rene Hake has done a remarkable job in Deventer this season, but even he must have been thinking their season was going to fall short with time winding down in Utrecht. Defender Nick Viergever had nodded in from close range to give the home side the lead just after half an hour. In the 86th minute Oscar Fraulo was sent off, putting immense pressure on the home side. From a set piece in the 91st minute, poor Viergever deflected the ball beyond Vasilos Barkas to make it 1-1. Hake’s side took advantage of the defenders mistake to take the lead in the 117th minute, with defender Joris Kramer grabbing the decisive goal. The Go Ahead Eagles fans celebrated long after the final whistle, while there were some unsavoury scenes during and after the game when Utrecht fans entered the field.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson