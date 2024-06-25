‘Almost agreed’ – Fabrizio Romano provides a major update on new Man Utd contract

Erik ten Hag is on the brink of securing a new contract at Manchester United as his current deal expires next summer.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the new deal between the two parties is almost agreed upon with contacts advancing to the final stages this week.

It is a major development for everyone associated with the Red Devils. Securing Ten Hag’s future will ensure the club move on to other crucial aspects like the transfer window.

A new contract will reflect the faith of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the Dutchman.

The United head coach endured a mixed 2023/24 season. His side finished eighth in the Premier League, the club’s lowest finish in the competition.

They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup before the turn of the year.

However, the coveted FA Cup triumph helped Ten Hag to lift two trophies in two years in England.

The domestic cup success also ensured that United qualified for the Champions League in the upcoming campaign.

There would be huge pressure on the ex-Ajax manager’s shoulders ahead of 2024/25.

INEOS must use the summer transfer window effectively to bring in quality upgrades and bolster the squad.

United’s Achilles heel in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has been poor decisions in the transfer market.

The new co-owners have taken charge of the football operations and must make the correct calls in the market.

Kobbie Mainoo backed the decision to keep Ten Hag as the manager. The Dutchman has been very supportive of youngsters and trusted them with opportunities.

Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho were regulars for the first-team last campaign. They are expected to play an even more prominent role next term.