Almost 50 years before Kaepernick's protest, one NFL player made a similar statement

A linebacker for the St. Louis Cardinals didn’t like the words he says he heard coming from the NFL commissioner about standing for the national anthem in a certain way.

“My view was that nobody’s gonna tell me whether I should salute the flag,” David Meggyesy says. “It’s my decision.”

His decision was made nearly 50 years ago, only a short time after Americans John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists during the national anthem at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

“I stood on the sideline with my helmet in front of me and my head bowed,” says Meggyesy, now 75. “My thought was, I was too chicken to raise my fist in the air.”

Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protest , done to raise awareness of racial inequality and police brutality, has roiled the NFL community in a significant way . But his decision not to participate in the pregame honoring of the flag isn’t wholly unprecedented in the league. Meggyesy made a similar choice, and faced similar backlash. His NFL career, which lasted seven years, ended after the 1969 season.

“It cost me my job,” he says. “They benched me.”

There are certainly differences between the two situations. Meggyesy is white and was protesting the Vietnam War along with other civil rights issues. (He had circulated an anti-war petition in the Cardinals’ locker room.)

“In my mind it was un-American,” he says. “You’re going to order somebody to salute the flag?”

Beyond those differences, the Ohio-born and Syracuse-educated Meggyesy can’t help but feel a wave of familiarity. His response when he first saw Kaepernick’s protest was “a big yes, definitely a yes – very appropriate and timely and I think courageous.

“He’s clearly paying the piper at this point of his career by not being able to get a job. But when you start looking at the history of prominent athletes who’ve chosen to speak out on issues, they were drivers of positive social change.”

It’s an ongoing debate on whether Kaepernick will fall into that category. On the one hand, many followers of the sport are infuriated at the former 49ers quarterback and just as mad at media coverage that they feel is interrupting their ability to enjoy the sport. On the other hand, Kaepernick’s protest has encouraged similar demonstrations around the league, and the topics he wanted to bring attention to have found more of a spotlight than they would if he had done nothing. He has also pledged $1 million to charities.

Meggyesy also found a split reaction. After his decision, there was a banner unfurled in his home stadium suggesting that the Cards were communists. But there were teammates who supported him, he says. He went on to write “Out of Their League”, an eviscerating takedown of Rozelle and the league. The book is remembered still and in some ways rings true today, hitting topics like boosters in college football, painkiller use and race relations in the sport. It sold more than 650,000 copies in paperback alone.

“The football bosses thought they could ignore and isolate Meggyesy,” Sports Illustrated wrote in 1987, “but his book changed the way we think about the most popular spectator sport in the country.”

Yet Meggyesy says his demonstration is not anywhere near as amplified as Kaepernick’s. The league is far bigger, the media is far more extensive, and the issues are more multifaceted. Kaepernick has struck a variety of third rails, from patriotism to Black Lives Matter to the criminal justice system to police appreciation and accountability. Even his decision to wear a Fidel Castro T-shirt upset many in Florida – an entire continent away from where he played last season. And in the civil unrest last year in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the shooting of a black man named Keith Lamont Scott by police, at least one protester wore a Kaepernick jersey . Meggyesy believes Kaepernick has become a symbol of challenges and problems nationwide.

