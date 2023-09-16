Almost 130,000 People Are Without Power in Nova Scotia as Storm Lee Approaches

Almost 130,000 people were without power in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, September 16, as post-tropical storm Lee brought high winds to the region, a Nova Scotia Power outage map showed.

The power outages were caused by tropical storm force winds that knocked down trees across the area, Nova Scotia Power said. Crews were having trouble restoring power as the high winds continued, the company said.

Lee, now a post-tropical cyclone was expected to make landfall along Atlantic Canada on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Wind warnings were in effect for the Maritimes region of Canada, with gusts of up to 100 kmh, Environment Canada said. A Hurricane Watch was also issued for several counties, including Halifax, on Friday.

This footage by local David A Harrison shows the weather conditions in Halifax on Saturday morning. Credit: David A Harrison via Storyful