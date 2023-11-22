Almont football eyeing first-ever state title as MHSAA Division 6 final approaches

ALMONT — Wondering if there would ever be another opportunity, James Leusby felt a sense of regret on Nov. 30, 2019.

The Almont football coach was gathering his thoughts after the Raiders' 31-17 loss to Lansing Catholic in the Division 5 state final.

"I was like, 'Geez, I probably should've enjoyed this more, I don't know if I'll ever be back here,' " Leusby said. "A coach is lucky to get there one time in his career."

Four years later, his program is getting a second chance.

Almont (12-1) will meet Kingsley (11-2) in the Division 6 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with the game televised on Bally Sports Detroit.

"To have this opportunity another time is a blessing," Leusby said. "But this time, we're going there to win it. Not just to be there."

If the Raiders are to accomplish that goal, they'll need to slow down an offense that's averaging 47.7 points per game.

Kingsley's path to the state final includes wins over Mason County Central (61-12), Manistee (37-18), Gladstone (51-27) and Reed City (37-7). The Stags' average margin of victory in the playoffs is 30.5.

Almont’s Luke Winkler evades a tackle during a game earlier this season.

How have they been so formidable? Simple, it's the same way Almont has — by running the Wing-T to perfection.

"It's like watching yourself in the mirror," Leusby said. "They do a lot of the same things we do. Years ago, we used to do our team camps with (Kingsley). So, we ran a lot of the same systems throughout the years."

Both clubs have rushed for over 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in 13 games this season.

"(Kingsley) has two halfbacks that are really good," Leusby said. "So we'll key in on them ... I'd like to see us fly to the ball. We also need to make sure we tighten up our pass coverage a little bit."

Offensively, it'll be business as usual for the Raiders, who are led by bruising running back Chase Battani (1,170 yards, 18 touchdowns) and clutch quarterback Chase Davedowski (23-of-51 passing, 471 yards and nine touchdowns). Battani hasn't fumbled once and Davedowski's lone interception was back on Sept. 22.

Those two have credited much of their success to the offensive line, which has only given up four sacks. To put that into perspective, Raiders linebacker Gordon Stolecki has six sacks of his own.

Still, of all the variables in this matchup, there's one that can't be quantified — the setting will be unlike anything these players have ever experienced.

Almont's Chase Davedowski throws a pass before a Division 6 state semifinal against Ovid-Elsie on Nov. 18.

"The first time I (coached in the state final), I didn't realize how much of a rushed process it is," Leusby said. "(The MHSAA) has time schedules they have to keep. So all the routines you've done up to this point, you throw them out the door. (The MHSAA) gives you your schedule, they tell you where you can go — all that stuff. You have to adapt and prepare the kids for that."

Then there's the part about playing in a 65,000-seat stadium, which no amount of preparation can simulate.

And yet, the Almont coach can't wait for his players to take center stage.

"(I'm most excited about) having our kids represent themselves out there and their families," Leusby said. "They're stepping on that field and are going to have tons of family in town — (including) some that've never watched them play."

While Leusby likes to avoid the spotlight himself, that won't be possible on Saturday. But he's humbled to introduce the Raiders to a statewide audience.

"It's an honor (to represent Almont)," Leusby said. "For a moment, you're the face of Almont. When people look at Almont, they're going to see Almont football and the head coach ... I'll wear that with pride."

