Almiron slots home Newcastle's sixth v. Blades
Newcastle refuse to let up as Miguel Almiron puts his side up 6-0 over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Harrison is widely considered a possible top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 2023 WNBA semifinal field features all four of the top seeds, led by the No. 1 seed and reigning champion Aces. On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Liberty. A clash of the super-teams in the Finals is within reach.
It's the third straight week Colorado's game has gotten the most bets of any football game.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
“Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with," Pham said.
"I threw the ball in her court."
Minkah Fitzpatrick said he told Nick Chubb that the hit that ended the running back's season was not intentional.