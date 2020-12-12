Almiron gives Newcastle lead in opening seconds
Newcastle catch West Brom napping at the opening whistle, as Miguel Almiron breaks the deadlock 21 seconds into the match.
After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
Gunner Olszewski didn't learn fashion from Cam Newton.
If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.
Hope may be lost for a Tom Brady return in New England.
A few notes on the Knicks’ preseason win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
Los Angeles Clippers' reserve dynamo paid his respects to LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night.
Arizona State scored on the opening kickoff and had a 14-point lead in the opening minute. D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7 Friday night. ''I've never been part of a game like that in my life,'' Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis said.
If the Cowboys ended up with 1 first, 2 seconds and 4 picks in the first 25 of the third round, would you be mad if the first player they took was on offense? Let's ride, ladies and gents. | 2 CBs, a safety, 3 DL, a linebacker for the 2021 DC to play with.
The Knicks defeated the Detroit PIstons 90-84 on Friday night's first preseason game, as RJ Barrett and first round pick Obi Toppin led the way.
Andrew Luck hasn’t played since 2018, and after no one ruled out the quarterback’s return immediately after his retirement, Luck’s name hasn’t surfaced much over the past year. But Luck is only 31. Could he still pull a Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods or Aldon Smith and return one day? Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t [more]
The Cowboys owner admitted he'd like a do-over on the team's 2020 defense, and promised to do some changing himself after a down year.
Dwight Howard seems to give a little peek into who will start for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Lakers and Clippers opened the NBA preseason to a fan-free atmosphere at Staples Center that illuminated stark contrasts cast by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour's No. 1 player. Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory.
No. 3 Ohio State will take the field in the Big Ten championship game despite playing just five games, thanks to the conference bigwigs making an impromptu adjustment to a rule that had required a team to have at least six games on its resume in order to qualify. The Big Ten surely wrestled with the nagging concern that it may be left out of the College Football Playoff altogether in these challenging financial times, missing out on the $6 million payday that goes to each of the four participating schools. One pundit tweeted a picture of the supposed analysis used by the Big Ten to make its decision, which was nothing more than Ohio State (5-0, No. 4 in the CFP rankings) circled with four dollars signs beside its name.
This week we're backing the Seahawks to win big over the Jets and the Raiders to pull off a bit of an upset over the Colts.
Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later. The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. ''I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,'' Dombrowski said.
Former Rockets star Chris Paul just sold his 10,000-square-foot mansion in Houston after three price cuts and a year on the market.