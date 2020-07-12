Keselowski, Almirola split stage wins at Kentucky

Thanks to some fortuitous timing and his pit stall location, Brad Keselowski won Stage 2 in the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. The stage win was Keselowski’s fourth of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Keselowski had just come to pit road and pitted as a caution came out at Lap 154 for a spin by Matt Kenseth in Turn 4. NASCAR determined that at the time of the caution Keselowski was the leader and he held on during a one-lap shootout to top his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney for the stage win.

RELATED: Stage 2 results

Rookie Cole Custer finished third, while Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top five.

Stage 1 winner Aric Almirola led until 23 laps to go in the stage and finished outside the top 10 after getting shuffled back on the restart with one lap to go in the stage.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 10 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9 3 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 8 4 Joey Logano Team Penske 7 5 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 6 6 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 5 7 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 4 8 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 3 9 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 2 10 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 1



Almirola takes Stage 1 win at Kentucky

Aric Almirola won Stage 1 in the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart after leading the final 71 laps of the stage. The stage win was his second of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford took command at Lap 9 and never looked back. He entered this race with five straight top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott took second in the stage, while a trio of Fords — Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney — rounded out the top five.

RELATED: Stage 1 results

After starting in the back due to failing pre-race inspection twice, Martin Truex Jr. drove up to 10th and earned a stage point. Pole sitter Kyle Busch led the first nine laps but did not earn a stage point after finishing Stage 1 in 13th.