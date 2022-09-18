Almirola leads the field to green at Bristol
Led by Aric Almirola, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Round of 16.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
Golovkin’s attempt at revenge turned into a beatdown by his bitter rival.
The Big Ten is one of the most dominant conferences in college football. But outside of a few teams at the top, it's not very good right now.
Gillian Robertson's rear-naked choke finish of Mariya Agapova was tough to watch.
Follow along with Boxing Junkie for round-by-round coverage of the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin in Las Vegas.
There were highs and lows in Week 3 of college football. Penn State's big win highlights the winners and losers from Saturday.
Four drivers were eliminated from title contention in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, resetting the standings board and setting the Round of 12. WINNER Chris Buescher used excellent speed and marvelous strategy to earn his first win of the season and first for newly formed RFK […]
All you need to know as the rivals prepare to complete their trilogy
Here are five main things we think we learned from Ohio State's blowout win over the Toledo Rockets. #GoBucks
Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon were also eliminated from the postseason.
Notre Dame closed as 13.5-point favorites while the game total was 41.5. The Irish won 24-17 after some dramatic moments in the final seconds.
Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez appeared to get loose and spin during a restart just past the midway point of Saturday’s Bristol Night Race, an incident that sent his No. 99 Chevrolet down across the track and impacting multiple playoff drivers, including himself. All told, 12 cars were involved at the close-quarters, high-banked half-mile that […]
Draymond Green shared a story about when Warriors coach Steve Kerr first introduced his ball movement offense in 2014.
Bristol points, results: Chris Buescher won the Cup playoff cutoff race as Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick were eliminated.
Georges St-Pierre has fought a who's-who of MMA, but there are two opponents he would have loved to face.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye - and a smile on his face. ''I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,'' Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Kyle Busch’s engine failed at Lap 269 at Bristol Motor Speedway, sending the No. 18 Toyota behind the wall and ultimately ending his chances to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. MORE: Official results | At-track photos Busch lost his motor after scoring 14 stage points in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, providing […]
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara began second half of Saturday's game vs. Connecticut in locker room with the Wolverines training staff
The 40-year-old Golovkin looked like a far cry from the superstar he was in 2017 and 2018 in dropping a wide unanimous decision to Alvarez in a battle for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight title.