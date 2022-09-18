Almirola leads the field to green at Bristol

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye - and a smile on his face. ''I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,'' Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.