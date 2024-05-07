'It will take an almighty turnaround for Celtic to slip up on Saturday'

[BBC]

As the closest title race in 13 years reaches its end game, Celtic are firmly in the box seat ahead of the most important Old Firm derby since... the last one.

With a three-point advantage over Rangers and a superior goal difference of eight, the title celebrations can begin in earnest if they continue their dominance of the fixture and beat Philippe Clement’s side on Saturday lunchtime.

Having worked on most of both sides’ recent games, including last weekend, Celtic are clearly coming into the derby in significantly better fettle, having steadied a mid-season wobble that threatened to allow Rangers to usurp them.

Just one defeat in 21 has taken Brendan Rodgers' men to the cusp of further glory and with all their big hitters back fit and firing, it will take an almighty turnaround in fortunes and form for them to slip up on Saturday.

Anything other than a victory, though, keeps the champagne on ice, especially with a trip to Kilmarnock to follow next midweek. That is not a fixture any team wants to be going into knowing they absolutely have to win.

One thing’s for sure, Saturday is going to be an incredible occasion, with 60,000 Celtic fans roaring their side on in their quest to seal a 12th league triumph in the 13 seasons since that 2010-11 title fight went down to the wire.