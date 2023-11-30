Alma football's 'surreal' upset of Mount Union has the Scots barreling deep into the Division III playoffs

Alma quarterback Carter St. John (4) drops back to pass as running back Jordan Williams (9) blocks during last week's 24-20 win at Mount Union in the second round of the Division III playoffs.

Cole Thomas barely saw the ball and otherwise hardly remembers the touchdown catch that sent Alma College’s football team past Mount Union last week and into this Saturday’s Division III playoff quarterfinals.

“To be completely blunt, I just blacked out,” Thomas, a former St. Johns standout, said of the 2-yard score with 10 seconds remaining. “Then afterwards, it was so surreal. It just felt like an absolute dream. I'm very thankful (quarterback) Carter (St. John) didn't throw it much higher because the sun was glaring right in my eyes. So I caught about half of the ball.”

The 24-20 win over powerhouse Mount Union, the top-ranked team in the region and No. 2-ranked in the country, gave the 12-0 Scots a home quarterfinal date with SUNY Cortland at noon this Saturday at Alma’s Bahlke Field.

“I don't know if I can describe the feeling,” sixth-year Alma head coach Jason Couch said of the win over Mount Union. “I mean, it was just kind of like, lose your mind. I totally believed we could. There was no doubt whatsoever that we had the potential to win. But when it comes true, it's like all that extra hard work … The hardest things in life when you achieve them are some of the most rewarding. Well, that was one of them. And they worked really hard to get to that and, a lot of emotions, a lot of hugs, tears. It was awesome.”

It’s the sort of moment Couch envisioned when he moved his family from the only home they’d ever known, in Macomb County, in 2018 to take over his alma mater, after being the co-head coach at Romeo High School for 15 years.

“This was the only place that I'd be willing to do that for,” said Couch, a 1997 Alma graduate.

From 2-8 to 6-4, through a lost COVID season and then a 5-5 year, Couch built the culture he wanted — winning in the classroom and how people were treated were top priorities. The wins on the field, he believed, would come.

Last season, they did. In a big way. Alma finished 11-1, losing for the first time in the second round of the Division III playoffs, after winning its first MIAA championship since 2004.

Alma College's football team celebrates its second straight MIAA championship after beating Albion on Nov. 11. Alma plays this Saturday in the Division III playoff quarterfinals.

Couch knew he had the potential for another special season this year — with nine fifth-year players back, and having lost just two starters on defense and one skill position starter on offense — but he was curious to see how driven his players would be when they returned in August.

“They came back ready to go,” Couch said. “Last year was so new for all of us with the success that we had. I think in camp (last year), we were all pretty excited. Like, ‘Wow, that was a really good practice’ and another and another and another. Well, this year, I think that was just the expectation. These guys have just continually been pushing to raise that bar little by little.

“It’s obviously great to be going on. I said, a win earns us another week together. And that means a lot to me, because I love hanging out with them.”

After beating DePauw (Indiana), 32-17, in Round 1 and Mount Union last week, the Scots face an 11-1 Cortland team that averages 45.7 points per game.

If that sounds daunting, consider Mount Union was averaging more than 50 per game before it ran into Alma, who’s allowing less than 17 points per game.

“We think it's fun going out there having to play a team that good,” said Alma fifth-year defensive back Drew Humm, who also played at Alma high school and had 11 tackles against Mount Union. “Just the guys that we have, pursuing to the ball, every single play, the guys I play with are crazy. They do not let up the whole four quarters. I can't imagine being an offense having to go against some of the guys on our team. Being able to hold them to 20 points. It was awesome.”

Alma’s own high-powered offense is scoring 47.3 points per game and is led by St. John, a sophomore quarterback from Zionsville, Indiana, who has thrown for 3,156 yards, 38 touchdowns and just four interceptions this year.

Thomas, who had two touchdown catches against Mount Union and has 21 catches on the season, is one of 10 Alma players with at least 100 yards receiving this season. Those include leading receiver Devon Frenchko, from St. Joseph, who has 1,191 yards and is averaging a whopping 32.2 yards per catch, as well as freshman Zach Poff, who played high school football at Ithaca and is from St. Johns, and who leads the team with 39 catches. Another St. Johns product, junior Brodrick Miller, has 106 receiving yards in eight games this season.

Among the questions this Alma team faced was up front on offense, where it had to replace four starting linemen from last season. Stepping in were players like sophomore Owen Denk, from Williamston, and senior Lance Rademacher, formerly a defensive lineman, who hadn’t played on the offensive line since his days in a run-heavy attack at Pewamo-Westphalia. He’d never had to pass protect like this.

“This spring, I sat down with the coaches and was asked if I'd be willing to switch to O-line to help out there, give some depth there,” Rademacher said, “and I was like, ‘Is this what’s best for the team?’ They said absolutely. So, no questions asked, I switched, gave it my all and now I would say our O-line is one of the best in the nation.”

Rademacher arrived during the lost COVID season in 2020 and wasn’t sure he was going to stick with it after a year of mostly just practicing. His group is part of several classes that make up the foundation of this program. The 2019 class, the first Couch recruited, are the fifth-year seniors now.

“Some guys were outstanding, high-achieving, award-winning high school players,” Couch said. “But we’ve got some starters that weren't and they've just developed and they've worked their tails off. So, to me, passion and how bad somebody wants to win may be more important than than their skill level because they're the ones that are going to wake up at 6 a.m. in January, walk across campus when it's cold and get after it in the weight room.”

By the time younger players like Denk arrived, that culture was in place.

“What made me decide on Alma, honestly, it was just the camaraderie and just how much the team focused on building the relationships,” Denk said. “Like throughout my entire process, the different schools that I went to, there was nothing quite like how Alma built relationships. There’s no differentiation between a student and a football player. Everyone interacts the same. And there's really no biases between people. It's just a really well networked college.”

A college that’ll be out in full force this Saturday to watch its team continue this momentous season.

“I think it is going to be very electric,” Couch said. “I know the students are going to love their last Saturday before exams. This is going to be their release from studying and have some fun. We've got an alum coming from Kansas City and another one driving up from Charlotte (North Carolina) … and he's picking up three buddies, teammates that were part of the ’71 and ’72 teams, along the way.

"I mean that's the stuff that's unbelievable to me is how excited our alums are. Bahlke (Field) is going to be rockin’. It's going to be a fun atmosphere.”

