Jerome Roberson's 21-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown set an early tone for Alma in the 32-17 win over DePauw (Ind.) in the first round of the Division II playoffs on Saturday in Alma.

Alma (11-0) forces three turnovers as Jason Couch, the MIAA Coach of the Year, and his Scots advance to the second round of the national tournament against Division III powerhouse Mount Union (Ohio).

The Scots (11-0) took an early 8-0 lead on a clutch play from Jerome Roberson, who recovered a fumble by teammate Gabe Quigley and ran 21 yards for a touchdown. They followed that with another first quarter touchdown on Jordan Williams' rush to take a 15-7 lead after DePauw answered early.

Carter St. John, who finished 10-of-19 for 153 yards, rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter and added the final nail with a 66-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to Devon Frenchko.

Alma’s defense delivered a few big plays with a forced fumble and interception and held DePauw to under 100 rushing yards and 4.0 yards per play.

Alma will play undefeated Mount Union, which has won nine national championships since 2000.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Alma defeats DePauw 32-17, advances to second round of Division III playoffs