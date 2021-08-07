Allyson Wittman promoted by Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing in Willmar

Aug. 7—WILLMAR — Allyson Wittman was promoted to staff accountant by Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing, PLLP, according to a news release from the company.

Wittman previously worked as a marketing consultant for two years before joining CDS in 2020 as a bookkeeper.

She graduated from the University of Minnesota — Crookston with a bachelor's degree in accounting and from Ridgewater College with an associate degree in liberal arts. She also received her Quickbooks certification in 2020.

Wittman, who lives in Cold Spring, is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce's neXt organization.