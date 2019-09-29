Allyson Felix wins first gold medal - and 12th world title overall - less than a year after becoming a mother

Allyson Felix helped set a new world record in the 4x400m mixed relay - Getty Images Europe

Allyson Felix’s first gold medal as a mother came with added significance on Sunday night, lifting her above Usain Bolt to ensure she now has more world titles than anyone in history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was last November that Felix gave birth through emergency caesarean section to her daughter Camryn, who then spent the first month of her life in intensive care. Her pregnancy had, in part, caused her to lose her Nike contract, shining a light on the issue of payment protection during maternity for sportswomen.

Returning to competition this summer, she was selected for the American relay team to compete at her ninth World Championships and played her part in a piece of history by winning the first ever mixed-gender title in athletics with gold in the inaugural 4x400m mixed relay. It was her 12th world title.

The victory was never really in doubt for the Americans - even when Poland gained a huge advantage thanks to fielding their two men in the first two legs - and a quartet that also included Wilbert London, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry triumphed in a world record three minutes and 9.34 seconds.

Jamaica claimed silver and Bahrain bronze as Britain paid the price for a bungled final changeover and the decision not to bring their fastest runners into the team. British 400m champions Matthew Hudson-Smith and Laviai Nielsen, both funded as relay runners, were seemingly held back for the men and women’s relays respectively, with the same quartet selected that had run in the heats finishing fourth.

Felix was selected as part of the American relay team to compete at her ninth World Championships Credit: AP

Another near-miss came courtesy of Holly Bradshaw, who came agonisingly close to providing the perfect riposte to her doubters when finishing fourth in the pole vault having spent the first half of the year scrambling around for a sponsor after Nike unexpectedly dropped her.

Story continues

That decision came after the best season of her life and she has continued where she left off with her performances this year, clearing 4.80m in Doha to come within one centimetre of her British outdoor record.

It did not quite prove good enough to win a first global medal, with neutral athlete Anzhelika Sidorova claiming gold, American Sandi Morris silver and Katerina Stefanidi, of Greece, gold.

“I don’t think I could have given any more out there,” said Bradshaw. “I’ve always been top six and top 10 in the world every year since 2012 so I don’t really care what people think, but it was a bit disheartening that no one wanted to support me.

“The hardest thing for me is there was a moment in the competition where I felt I almost had my hand around a medal. Then to come fourth was a bit disappointing. It’s left me chomping at the bit.”

Just 24 hours after the disappointment of failing to make the 100m final, Adam Gemili showed he will be a major force in the longer sprint, running the fastest time of the 200m heats.

British champion Gemili had missed out on a 100m final spot by just 0.01sec, but showed no lasting effects of that blow as he blitzed reigning world champion Ramil Guliyev, of Turkey, to record a time of 20.06sec - his fastest since 2016.

“It felt good,” said Gemili. “A bit of redemption for yesterday. I’m happy with that. It didn’t feel like I was pushing too much off the bend. I’ve got plenty in the legs for tomorrow.”

British debutant Miguel Francis also displayed his podium credentials by qualifying fourth fastest in 20.11sec, with Zharnel Hughes completing the set in 20.24sec. American favourite Noah Lyles exerted minimal energy in advancing, but there will be no golden double for 100m champion Christian Coleman, who withdrew minutes before the heats.