Allyson Felix wins bronze in women's 400 meters, her 10th career Olympic medal in track and field

TOKYO — This one's for the moms.

Less than three years after the birth of her daughter, Allyson Felix won bronze in the women's 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night, becoming just the second U.S. track and field athlete to win 10 Olympic medals.

The 35-year-old has six golds, three silvers and now a bronze she described as "very different" and "very special," in large part because it's her first as Camryn's mom.

"It's hard to describe because I feel like all the other ones, I was really just so focused on the performance. And this one, it's just so much bigger than that," Felix said. "That's all I can kind of explain it as – I was out there running, but I felt like I was a representation for so much more than just trying to get down the track."

Felix is now the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history, and she joins Carl Lewis as the only two Americans to win double-digit medals on the track.

In total, just 11 U.S. athletes in all sports, both summer and winter, have ever reached the 10-medal milestone – and eight of those athletes were swimmers, competing in a sport where athletes can more easily take on multiple events.

"I think a lot of younger athletes always looked up to her," Bahamian sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo said. "To still be fighting and still be coming out here and grabbing some medals, I think it's showing the type of athlete that she is and the type of fighter that she is."

Miller-Uibo finished a little more than a second ahead of Felix to win gold Friday in a time of 48.36 seconds, giving the Caribbean nation a sweep of the men's and women's 400s. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic took the silver in 49.20.

Felix said she has struggled throughout her career to find joy in races she didn't win, but she was plenty happy after Friday's race. She sped down the stretch to finish third in 49.46, her fastest 400 since the world championships in 2015.

Felix collapsed on the track after the race, lying on her back in both elation and exhaustion. She said she later spoke with Camryn on FaceTime, sharing the moment with her daughter from halfway around the world.

"I'm surprised that she was awake. She should've been asleep," Felix said with a smile. "But we'll deal with that later."

This medal might be the lowest-ranking of her 10, but Felix said it will always hold special meaning for her because of the obstacles she had to overcome to get back to this stage.

Felix won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including silver in the 400, before marrying Kenneth Ferguson in 2018. Camryn was born in November of that year by emergency C-section after doctors diagnosed her with pre-eclampsia – a potentially life-threatening condition for both mother and daughter.

Felix returned to the track a year later and has repeatedly silenced questions about her fitness, whether she could return to an elite level. She also had a public falling out with Nike, her most prominent sponsor, after the shoe company sought to cut her pay after the pregnancy. (Felix later signed with Athleta and has also since founded her own shoe company, Saysh.)

Progress was slow at times, and onlookers questioned whether Felix would be able to even make her fifth Olympic team, let alone contend for an individual medal.

"I always believe in myself. ... But of course, I'm also a fan of the sport," she said. "I hear the chatter. I think people thought (it) was a long shot for me to even be on the U.S. team."

Felix proved those doubts wrong by finishing second at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. But then she had to contend with a completely different challenge: To compete in Tokyo, Felix would have to spend more time away from Camryn than she ever had before.

"I'm calling, but it's just different," she said. "I can't wait to get home. I'm counting the days. They're very few now."

Felix has described Camryn as "my driving force" over the past few years, as she's fought her way back into the upper echelon of the sport. And it has truly been a fight, both on and off the track – Friday included.

Nobody thought I was going to be here. Nobody thought I was going to be in the final, probably besides Bobby and my family.

"I'm a fighter. The last couple years, it's what I've done. I knew I just needed a chance."

