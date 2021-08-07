Allyson Felix is now the most decorated athlete in U.S. track and field history

The United States cruised to a gold medal in the women's 4x400 meter relay on Saturday in Tokyo, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic medal and a place in the history books.

Felix, who teamed up with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu for the relay, had won bronze in the 400 meter the night before. It was the 10th medal of the 35-year-old's storied career — which includes five different Olympics dating back to the 2004 Athens Games — and made her the most decorated female Olympic athlete in U.S. track and field history. And with the relay win, she now holds that distinction, full stop, surpassing Carl Lewis for the most medals won by anyone who has represented the U.S. Seven of Felix's medals are gold.

Allyson Felix wins a record-setting 11th Olympic medal as the USA women breeze to 4x400 gold 🥇



From @shalisemyoung ➡️ https://t.co/6y2zUS5THi pic.twitter.com/mfZiOw0x7a — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 7, 2021

The U.S. men's team, which consisted of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Rai Benjamin, also captured gold in the 4x400 relay, so the American sprinters can certainly say they ended the Games on a high note.

