Allyson Felix Could Make Track and Field History in Tokyo - See Her Full Schedule

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Allyson Felix of the United States reacts after winning gold during the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

It's the Olympic storyline the country can't stop talking about: Allyson Felix is headed to her fifth Olympic Games. This Olympics is special not only because it's Felix's first as a mom, but also because she could leave Tokyo as the most decorated Olympian in women's track and field history. The nine-time Olympic medalist needs just one podium finish to make history, and she could have up to three chances to do it. So, when can you cheer on one of track and field's brightest stars? Take a look at her competition schedule below.

When to Watch Allyson Felix at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

There's a lot up for grabs for Felix at the 2021 Tokyo Games - but first she, as well as Team USA's track relay teams, will have to advance to the finals. Individually, Felix will be looking to secure a spot in the 400-meter final, where she could win her first gold medal in the event. Should she make it to the finals in all of her events (the 400-meter, the women's 4x400-meter relay, and the mixed 4x400-meter relay), this will be her full schedule.

Olympic sports will be available for streaming on various NBC platforms (with a paid subscription to a partner cable, satellite, or streaming service), and many of the track and field events will be taped and repackaged to air that evening in primetime.

Mixed 4x400-meter relay round 1: Friday, July 30, at 7 a.m. ET.

Mixed 4x400-meter relay final: Saturday, July 31, at 8:35 a.m. ET. Felix is predicted to have a spot on the US mixed-gender relay team.

Women's 400-meter round 1: Monday, August 2, at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Women's 400-meter semifinals: Wednesday, August 4, at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Women's 4x400-meter relay round 1: Thursday, August 5, at 6:25 a.m. ET. Felix will most likely be one of four runners representing the US in the women's 4x400-meter relay.

Women's 400-meter finals: Friday, August 6, at 8:35 a.m. ET. Felix is a near shoo-in for the 400-meter final. In the 2016 Rio Games, she took home silver.

Women's 4x400-meter relay final: Saturday, August 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Should they advance as predicted, Team USA will be looking to clinch their fourth straight Olympic gold.

The current Olympic competition format states that track events with the highest number of entries - like the 100-meter dash, for example - will have a preliminary round prior to the first round. From there, runners must advance to the semifinals, then to the finals, in which up to eight athletes race for a medal. Will Felix become the most decorated Olympian in women's track and field history? There's only one way to find out!