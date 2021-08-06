Allyson Felix becomes winningest female track athlete in Olympic history with 10th medal
- Allyson Felix wins bronze in the women's 400-meter final, making her the winningest female track athlete in Olympic history
- After undergoing an emergency C-section and becoming a mother, this marks an incredible comeback for the track star
- She is now tied with Carl Lewis for the most decorated American track and field athlete ever