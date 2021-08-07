Tokyo Olympics: Allyson Felix Becomes Most-Decorated US Track And Field Athlete Ever, As Relay Team Wins Gold

Alysson Felix won her 11th Olympic medal today as part of the US women’s 4×400 relay team. That surpasses the previous record held by track legend Carl Lewis, making Felix the all-time leader in Olympic track and field medals.

The US women’s 4×400 meter relay team blew out its closest competition, Poland, by more than three and a half seconds.

“For me, I just came out really at peace and wanting to soak it all in,” Felix said. “I think this is a really special team because we’re not 400-meter runners — I don’t consider myself a 400-meter specialist. We all do different things, and it was really cool to come together to get to close out the Olympic Games and for me, my Olympic career in this way.”

The US led the entire race, with 400-meter hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin leading of, followed by Felix, then Hurdles silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad, with 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu closing things out.

Poland took silver and Jamaica won bronze.

Felix, now in her fifth Olympics, used her platform to advocate for better support for athletes who are moms.

“There have been so many women before me who had to stay silent about their fight, and so for me to be able to step out … I think my daughter gave me the courage to do that,” she said. “This has been going on for far too long, I hope we’re really changing things now.”

