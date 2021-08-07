Allyson Felix becomes most decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history with 11 medals

With the United States' 4x400 women's relay gold medal win on Saturday, Allyson Felix broke Carl Lewis' record becomes the most decorated U.S. track athlete in Olympic history. The feat is the culmination of a career spanning over a decade, the first medal being awarded in the 200-meter final at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Felix has made a name for herself on and off of the field of play, being a fierce advocate for maternity rights. In November 2018, she gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, after being diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. The illness is a potentially dangerous pregnancy complication and led to Felix undergoing an emergency c-section.

The following year Nike offered to renew her contract with a 70% pay-cut, she details in her 2019 New York Times op-ed. After broad public outcry and a congressional inquiry following the piece, Nike announced a new maternity policy for sponsored athletes guaranteeing an athlete’s pay and bonuses for 18 months around pregnancy.

As for the future, Felix told USA TODAY she intends to retire before the 2024 Paris Summer Games, so Tokyo looked to be her final Olympic hurrah. The hurrah is now capped with a historic record.

Take a look at Allyson Felix's 11 Olympic medals throughout her career:

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Gold medal, 4x400 meter relay

Allyson Felix (USA) hands the baton off to Dalilah Muhammad (USA) on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games women's 4x400 relay final held at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Bronze medal, 400 meters

Allyson Felix (USA) competes in the women's 400m qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.

2016 Rio Olympics

Gold medal, 4x100-meter relay

The United States' 4x100-meter relay team (from left: Morolake Akinosun, Allyson Felix, Tianna Bartoletta and English Gardner) walk to the finish on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, after dropping the baton during competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The team re-ran their qualifier later that night, and posted the fastest time in the group, after it was determined the drop was caused by an obstruction by a Brazilian sprinter. The US would later go on to win gold in the event.

Gold medal, 4x400-meter relay

The United States' Courtney Okolo, Natasha Hastings, Phyllis Francis and Allyson Felix hold a sign and wear their nation's flag after winning the gold in the women's 4x400 meter relay on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, during athletics competitions at the Summer Olympics inside Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Silver medal, 400 meters

Shaunae Miller (BAH) wins gold, Allyson Felix (USA) wins silver, and Shericka Jackson (JAM) wins bronze on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, during the women's 400m final during track and field competition in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Olimpico Joao Havelange in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2012 London Olympics

Gold medal, 200-meter

Allyson Felix (USA) celebrates after winning the women's 200m final on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, during the 2012 London Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in London, England.

Gold medal, 4x100-meter relay

United States' Allyson Felix, second from right, passes to teammate Bianca Knight, right, on Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, during the 2012 London Olympics women's 4x100-meter final at Olympic Stadium in London, England. The United States relay team set a new world record with a time of 40.82 seconds.

Gold medal, 4x400-meter relay

The United States' women's 4x400 relay final team (from left: DeeDee Trotter, Allyson Felix, Francena McCorory and Sanya Richards-Ross) on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, after winning the event's final during the 2012 London Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in London, England.

2008 Beijing Olympics

Gold medal, 4x400-meter relay

Silver medal, 200 meters

Allyson Felix of the U.S., right, edges out Kerron Stewart of Jamaica for the silver medal in the 200-meter final on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2008, during the 2008 Beijing Olympics in Beijing, China. Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown won the gold medal.

2004 Athens Olympics

Silver medal, 200 meters

Jamaica's Veronica Campbell, middle, edges out USA's Allyson Felix and Jamaica's Aleen Baily, back, on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2004, during the women's 200-meter final at the Athens Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. Campbell won gold, Felix silver and Baily bronze.

