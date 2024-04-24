Allysah Larson standing out as top-performer for JHS track team

Apr. 24—JAMESTOWN — Some athletes are given a couple of weeks off in between their winter and spring sports.

Jamestown High School senior Allysah Larson had 48 hours.

"Even with little time to recover from gymnastics, I was still feeling very optimistic for track to begin," Larson said. "I have found this sport to be so fun the more that I compete in it."

Larson, a University of Minnesota-Duluth track and field commit, first began running track three years ago as a freshman. While she's tried out at 10 events ranging from shot put to hurdles, Larson said she's always been drawn to the sprinting events.

The senior competes in the 100- and 200-meter dash and the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. She is also a frequent flyer at the long and triple jump pits.

"I have found these to be my strengths in track," Larson said of the sprinting and jumping events. "After trying long jump for the first time, I knew that it was something that I wanted to continue to work on because I really enjoyed it."

As a freshman, Larson's record in long jump stood at 15 feet, 10.5 inches. Now, three years later, Larson's record jump stands at 17 feet, 8 inches. Larson recorded her new personal record at Jamestown's Early Bird Meet on April 4.

The records Larson is breaking aren't just personal.

On April 12 at Mandan's Shannon Gangl Memorial Track and Field Meet, Larson broke Michelle Burgard's previous school record of 37 feet, 2.25 inches in the triple jump. Burgard's record stood for 21 years. The new school record stands at 37 feet, 6 inches.

"I never saw myself excelling this far in track and field, and I never would have guessed that I would be a Blue Jay record holder," Larson said. "My goal before I broke the school record was to just PR (personal record) from my original mark of 35'7 from my first triple jump meet, and I definitely exceeded my expectations. It felt so rewarding when I found out that I had broken the school record.

"My hard work and determination have really paid off," she said. "My goal for the rest of the spring is to feel proud of all of my accomplishments as a Blue Jay."

While much of her success is a credit to her hard work, Larson was also quick to list the people who have helped her achieve her goals. Among them was JHS head jumping coach David Beach. Beach has coached long, high and triple jump at JHS for more than 30 years.

"He inspires me to keep creating new goals despite how out of reach they may seem at the moment," Larson said of Beach.

Beach and head girls coach Mike Dietz have helped Larson get to the Class A State Meet every year since 2021. Last season she wasn't able to compete in all of her qualifying events since she was running on a broken foot and wanted to put forth all of her efforts to the relays.

So far this spring, Larson has qualified for State in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump. The state meet will be held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck on May 23-25.

"I didn't get the chance to place individually (last year) so I am excited to see what State holds for me this year," Larson said.