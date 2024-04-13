Allysah Larson breaks records, Harty, Yolain qualify for State

Apr. 12—MANDAN — Allysah Larson has got her name in the Jamestown High School track and field record books.

Larson, a senior for the Jays, set a new outdoor school record in the triple jump at the Shannon Gangl Memorial Invitational Track Meet in Mandan on Friday. Larson's jump of 37 feet, 6 inches, was not only enough to win the event, but it was also enough to eclipse Michelle Burgard's previous record of 37-02.25 set in 2003.

The senior was one of many Blue Jays who outdid themselves on Friday. As a team, the Blue Jay girls placed third with 110 points.

In addition to winning triple jump, Larson also took home titles in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Julia Skari cleaned up in the hurdles winning both the 110 and 300 meter contests posting times of 16.19 and 47.72 seconds respectively.

In the throws, Kinley Anderson picked up second-place finishes in shot put, discus and javelin. Addison Marker placed third in discus and Kendyl Anderson recorded a second-place finish in the javelin.

Freshman Layna Hoffer placed first in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches. Hayden Olson was fourth in long jump, making her mark at 16 feet, 1 inch.

As for the boys, the Blue Jays added two more state qualifiers to their list.

Henry Yolain's 23.26-second performance in the 200 meter dash solidified his spot at the Class A Meet in late May.

Brady Harty will also be representing the Blue Jays at State. Harty posted a time of 41.80 seconds in the 300 hurdles which not only qualified him for State but also won him the event.

Sam Anteau placed second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 39.42 seconds. Gradin Thorlakson finished fourth in the 400 crossing the line at 54.59 seconds.

The Blue Jays are slated to be back in action at a meet in Carrington on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m.

Shannon Gangl Memorial Invitational Track Meet

Team results

Boys

1. Century 213.5; 2. Minot 151; 3. Mandan 98.5; 4. Williston 4; 5. Minot North 50; 6. Watford City 46; 7. Hazen 43; 8. Jamestown 39.

Girls

1. Century 229; 2. Minot 122.66; 3. Jamestown 110; 4. Mandan 86; 5. Williston 85; 6. Watford City 44; 7. Hazen 31.33; 8. Minot North 14

Top finishers / Blue Jay results

Boys

100 meter dash: 1. Vincent Pecoraro, MIN, 11.26; 10. Henry Yolain 11.72.

200: 1. Gavin Lill, BC, 21.96; 11. Henry Yolain 23.26; 12. Noah Lynch 24.02; 17. Aiden Skari 24.67; 18. Sam Mayhair 24.71.

400: 1. Ethan Dennis, WC, 52.30; 4. Gradin Thorlakson 54.59.

800: 1. Benjamin Harris, MIN, 1:59.08.

1600: 1. Breydyn Schlabsz, BC, 4:37.19; 2. Sam Anteau 4:39.42; 13. Micah Stoudt 5:07.57; 15. Raine Job 5:15; 17. Jonathan Aguirre 5:22.01.

3200: 1. Luke Larson, BC, 10:23.40.

110 hurdles: 1. Kayne Nelson, BC, 15.83.

300 hurdles: 1. Brady Harty, JHS, 41.80.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Century (Jordan Kellogg, Gavin Lill, Jettler Jacobsen, Rivers Martin), 43.54.

4x200: 1. Century (Ryan Landenberger, Gavin Lill, Jaxon Birst, Rivers Martin), 1:31.28; 3. Jamestown (Gradin Thorlakson, Sam Mayhair, Aiden Skari, Noah Lynch), 1:36.70.

4x400: 1. Century (Jaxon Birst, Anthony Davis, Gavyn Graham, Josh Berger), 3:30.73.

4x800: 1. Minot (Benjamin Harris, Jacob Jackson, Nathan Wistisen, Cooper Fjeld), 8:19.03; 7. Jamestown (Jack Schauer, Jaydyn Velek, Kamden Herzig, Heath Heupel), 9:57.96.

Shot put: 1. Evan Schmit, BC, 54-04; 20. Cody Berreth 40-03; 22. Jacoby Traut 38-02.50.

Discus: 1. Davian Welch, HAZ, 152-10; 20. Cody Berreth 107-03; 22. Jacoby Traut 105-10; 28. Josh Dickerman 84-09.

Javelin: 1. Ty Wiedrich, WIL, 163-09; 9. Jacoby Traut 146-08; 18. Josh Dickerman 125-11; 20. Cody Berreth 123-06.

High jump: 1. Logan Conklin, MIN, 6-04.

Pole vault: 1. Jacob Roth, MIN, 12-06.

Long jump: 1. John Williams III, MN, 22-02.

Triple jump: 1. John Williams III, MN, 45-06; 4. Brady Harty 40-05.

Girls

100: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 12.86; 8. Julia Skari 13.33.

200: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 26.08.

400: 1. Ambry Weisbeck, MAN, 1:03.90.

800: 1. Fallon Sampsel, WC, 2:21.41.

1600: 1. Sophia Lade, MIN, 5:30.79.

3200: 1. Cambree Moss, WIL, 11:58.53.

100 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 16.19; 8. Adisyn Yunck 18.51; 11. Jozie Davis 19.20.

300 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 47.72; 8, Adisyn Yunck 52.85.

4x100: 1. Minot (Monica Boakye, Kadyn Braun, Makayla Whitfield, Maicee Burke), 50.69.

4x200: 1. Williston (Micah Fleck, Elyse Lux, Lainey Powell, Kaylea Kealoha), 1:52.55.

4x400: 1. Century (Emerson House, Sylvia Taylor, Londyn Dschaak, Adalynn Smette), 4:29.85.

4x800: 1. Williston (Cambree Moss, Dru Zander, Harley Jeannotte, Brooklynn Kitchens), 10:08.24.

Shot put: 1. Katelyn Brown, BC, 38-00; 2. Kinley Anderson 37-02; 3. Addison Marker 36-09; 6. Kendyl Anderson 34-10.

Discus: 1. Chloe Wolff, BC, 118-05; 2. Kinley Anderson 115-04; 9. Destiny Gray 93-04; 11. Addison Marker 90-04; 12. Sadie Hager 90-00; 13. Kendyl Anderson 86-07.

Javelin: 1. Madysen Schwind, MAN, 118-10; 2. Kendyl Anderson 108-08; 5. Addison Marker 100-00.

High jump: 1. Layna Hoffer, JHS, 5-02; 11. Hayden Olson 4-05.

Pole vault: 1. Danae Kern, BC, 8-03.

Long jump: 1. Alexis Heinle, BC, 16-09; 4. Hayden Olson 16-01.

Triple jump: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 37-06; 4. Hayden Olson 34-06.