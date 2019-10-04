Ally signs three-year, full-season sponsorship extension with Hendrick

Ally Financial has extended its full-season sponsorship of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet by three more years, prolonging an agreement that was initially signed less than a year ago through the 2023 season.

The initial sponsorship between Ally and Hendrick Motorsports was set for two years through 2020, but Ally Financial wasted little time in more than doubling that length after nearly 12 months together.

The agreement virtually guarantees seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will finish his full-time NASCAR career with Ally as his primary sponsor. The team stated in a press release that Johnson, who is signed with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020, will announce his plans at a later date.

“The energy Ally has brought to the No. 48 team, Hendrick Motorsports and the sport of NASCAR is contagious,” Johnson said in a team release. “They have embraced our fans, activated their program in unique ways and supported me at every turn, from racing my No. 48 car every week to running the Boston Marathon. It’s a true bond — not just a business transaction. We care about each other’s success. I’m proud to be associated with Ally and can‘t wait to see what they do in the future.”

The initial deal between the two was announced on Oct. 28, 2018. Since then, Ally has been involved in all levels of the No. 48 team, from supporting Johnson’s memorable 26.2-mile run in the legendary Boston Marathon, to taking part in NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, giving the No. 48 a fresh coat of paint that resembled “Butch” — a 1990 Chevy Thunder Sportside that Johnson drove in the Baja 1000 Trophy Truck division for a handful of races in 1995.

Just last week, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports and Ally hosted an event called Fueling Futures, a half-day event at the team shop geared toward area high school students interested in learning more about career opportunities in motorsports.

“Our first year with Jimmie and the team at Hendrick Motorsports has been phenomenal,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally‘s chief marketing and public relations officer. “Jimmie‘s the ultimate competitor, and Ally is proud to support him and the rest of the No. 48 team. We are thrilled to extend our contract and build on the incredible momentum we‘ve established. This sponsorship goes way beyond just putting our logo on the car. It‘s built on our shared values for doing right in the communities we race in, while growing our brand with passionate, new audiences. We look forward to many more exciting laps together.”

Johnson has three top-five finishes and 10 top 10s entering this weekend‘s race at Dover International Speedway, where he‘s won a NASCAR record 11 Cup Series races. Despite not qualifying for the NASCAR Playoffs this year, the No. 48 has found plenty of speed in recent weeks.

Cliff Daniels was named the new No. 48 crew chief in July, and he and Johnson have developed a quick chemistry.

“Ally‘s values are our values,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a team release. “Working with integrity, being accountable to one another, and leading in both the workplace and in our communities are all core beliefs that we share. This is a tremendous relationship on many levels, and to see it have success and grow so quickly is truly meaningful. Jimmie sets the standard and is a wonderful representative for Ally. Today is a great day for all of us.”