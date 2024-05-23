Ally Medical Emergency Room Supports Austin RISE FC

Ally Medical Emergency Room is proud of be a founding partner of RISE FC, Austin’s semi-professional women’s soccer team. 2024 is the team’s second season. Austin RISE FC player Ryann Jergovich joined Megan Shelby from Ally Medical to share more with Studio 512.

What is RISE FC?

“Austin RISE FC is a soccer team founded and led by a group of women who love soccer, creating opportunities for women, and building community through sport. In July 2022, we banded together to establish a mission-driven club that focuses on cultivating a positive experience for all: players, staff, fans, and partners alike. We compete in the WPSL and we are gearing up for our second season! We are passionate about creating a positive experience for players, fans and partners across Austin. We’re hoping to go pro next year, but even if we do, we’ll still have a semi-pro league as well.”

Why was it important to have a medical partner?

“It’s important for us to have a medical partner because we are competing at a high level in a sport where ankle, knee, wrist, and head injuries are common. Having a trusted doctor, like our Ally Medical team doctors, makes it easy to get treatment and take care of our bodies when we need it. Our first season couldn’t have been as successful as it was without the support on and off the field from Ally Medical.

“As athletes there’s a tendency to try to push through the pain. But the long-term health of our bodies is more important than one game, so we take a break and see a medical professional, like one of our team doctors at Ally Medical, to prevent further injury.

“Ally Medical is our primary sponsor, and they have a presence at every home game to make sure we’re safe on the field, and that spectators are safe off the field. The Ally Medical tent offers freebies like sunglasses, sunscreen, bug spray and more to ensure our fans’ comfort in the Texas heat!”

The Austin RISE FC home opener is this Friday, May 24th. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at House Park in Austin. For more details on the RISE FC ticket giveaway, visit Ally Medical ER on Instagram, @AllyMedicalER. Tickets will be available for pickup from Round Rock, and Central and South Austin locations.

Learn more about Austin RISE FC at AustinRiseFC.com, or follow along with the team on Instagram to learn more about their upcoming season. Learn more about Ally Medical Emergency Room at AllyMedical.com.

