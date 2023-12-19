Ally McCoist slams BBC’s ‘crazy’ decision to axe Question of Sport

Ally McCoist (right) has branded the BBC's explanation for its decision "strange" - BBC

Ally McCoist has lamented the BBC’s “crazy” axing of A Question of Sport.

The former Rangers and Scotland striker, who spent 11 years on the iconic show as a team captain, branded the Corporation’s explanation for its decision “strange”.

McCoist spoke out after the BBC halted production of the world’s oldest television sports quiz “due to inflation and funding challenges”.

It followed a controversial revamp that flopped with viewers.

“I was really, really surprised when I heard the news and equally disappointed,” McCoist said. “I grew up watching it and it’s one of the longest running shows on television so I was extremely disappointed. It’s crazy. That was a strange description of why it’s ending.”

He added: “It used to be the programme we all watched. I can remember sitting down with my mum and dad and my big sister and we would look forward to it. It was compulsive, great viewing. For me, it was the greatest time and the greatest memories.”

McCoist was speaking on his talkSPORT Breakfast show, which also featured Sue Barker as a guest.

Barker, 67, was dumped as A Question of Sport’s longest-serving presenter three years ago, along with veteran team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, during the BBC’s doomed “lurch to youth”.

Barker said: “Maybe they tried to change too much. I don’t know.

“It was too painful to really watch it and understand what they were doing but I remember saying to Tuffers and Daws when they brought in this creative director when they were revamping shows and we saw him sitting in our green room, I said, ‘Oh, that’s it, we’re toast’.

“I knew that it was going to be time to revamp it but, sometimes, some shows, they don’t need too much.”

Barker revealed in her autobiography last year just how furious she had been about the BBC’s handling of her departure.