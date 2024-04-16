Ally Lewis sets WeBo single-game K mark

Apr. 15—It was only her fourth appearance in the circle in her high school career, but Western Boone freshman Ally Lewis is already making her mark.

Lewis struck out a school record 16 batters against Clinton Central on Monday evening, leading the Stars to a 7-0 win.

"She pitched great," Western Boone head coach Mike Vanderpool said. "We are still working on some locations, but the speed is there and she has a heck of a spin on her rise ball. For a freshman coming in, that was great."

Lewis allowed just one hit and three walks in the game.

Clinton Central's first 12 outs were all strike outs, and she struck out multiple batters in five of the seven innings.

The seven innings was also the most Lewis has pitches in any of her appearances, as she had 6.2 innings in the circle coming into Monday night.

"She is a leader on the team," Vanderpool said. "She has a great mentality coming in and wants to lead. I am looking forward to her career."

Western Boone got all the runs they would need in the first inning, scoring on two passed balls and an RBI single from Lewis in the first.

Morganne Grant and Gabby Lewis hit RBI-singles in the second, and Emma Shirley stole home and a ground out plated the final two runs in the fourth.

Gabby Lewis and Mickey Burns each had two hits in the game, with Shirley going 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.

"It felt good to get a win tonight," Vanderpool said. "This is a busy week for us, so it was good to start with a win."

The Stars are scheduled to play Lebanon the next two days, before facing McCutcheon on Friday and Tri-West in a double header on Saturday.

"Those are two tough conference opponents and McCutcheon is a good opponent too," Vanderpool said. "We may have to mix up our pitching a little bit to make sure we are ready and we will see how it plays out."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.