Ally Ewing, Grace Kim tied for lead while Nelly Korda missed the cut at 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic

The third women’s major of the year is next week at Sahalee Country Club, but before the ladies make their way to the Seattle area for the KPMG Women’s PGA, this week brings the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic.

As the Meijer heads to the weekend, Ally Ewing and Grace Kim share the lead at 11 under at Blythfield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Ewing shot 63 on Friday, her bogey-free round marked by seven birdies and an eagle. Ewing had a 66 on Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open two weeks ago to forge a tie for third.

Kim has opened 68-65 and has 10 birdies and two eagles with just three bogeys so far. She’ll try to avoid a repeat of the JM Eagle LA Championship six weeks ago where she led after 36 holes but shot 76-77 over the weekend.

Grace Kim acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the 2024 Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club. (Photo: Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Lilia Vu, who is making her first start since the Ford Championship 10 weeks ago, followed up her first-round 69 with a 70 and is 2 under.

Nelly Korda misses second straight cut

There was a field of 144 to start the week but among the notables who won’t play the weekend are Nelly Korda, whose Friday 67 wasn’t enough to overcome her Thursday 76. She finished 1 under and missed the cut by two shots.

In a season where she has won six times – including four in a row – Korda has now missed two straight cuts. She failed to make the weekend at the U.S. Women’s Open two weeks ago. Korda won the 2021 KPMG, the first of her two major titles.

